Chiefs satisfied? Not according to Andy Reid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a 21-point victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.

As they prepare for the challenge of hosting the Buffalo Bills, head coach Andy Reid said his team is not satisfied with their past performance and remain hungry for more.

“If you like chocolate cake and you eat a piece and then you have one dangling in front of your face, you’re probably going to want to eat that too. Not much is going to stop you,” Reid said. “That’s how you feel about the Super Bowl. That is the chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting.”

The Chiefs are trying to win the AFC for the third consecutive year and win their second Super Bowl in the same span.

After winning in the 2019-2020 season, talks of a Super Bowl hangover were started on cue.

Kansas City went on to appear in the 2020-2021 championship game, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With a rocky start to the 2021-2022 season, national sports outlets had written off the Chiefs’ chance of returning to the Super Bowl, but now they sit two victories away from the big game.

The Chiefs host the Bills on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game is on CBS. See the times for other Divisional Round games.