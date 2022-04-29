KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — With the 30th overall pick and second first-round pick for the Kansas City Chiefs, the team selected edge rusher George Karlaftis out of Purdue in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs selected cornerback Trent McDuffie out of Washington with their 21st overall pick.

Karlaftis spent three years at Purdue and racked up 12.5 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss in 27 games. This past season, he had 3 sacks and 6.5 TFLs.

At the combine, Karlaftis measured at 6-foot-4, 266 pounds, recorded a 38-inch vertical jump, did 21 reps on the bench press and did the 20-yard shuttle in 4.36 seconds.

Karlaftis also was a member of Greece’s national water polo team as a teenager.

Head coach Andy Reid called Karlaftis “the Greek Freak” in a press conference after the first round. He is expected to be an immediate contributor to the Kingdom in 2022.