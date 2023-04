KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – With the 194th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have selected defensive tackle Keondre Coburn from Texas.

Coburn racked up 22 tackles in 2022, racking up 2.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. His stature stands at 6-foot-2, 343 pounds.

Coburn joins a Chiefs class with Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Rashee Rice, Wanya Morris, Chamarri Conner and BJ Thompson.