STARKVILLE, MS – SEPTEMBER 21: Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. #6 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs runs the ball downfield after an interception during the first quarter of their game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Davis Wade Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs pick Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. with the NO. 63 pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

With the 32nd pick in the first round on Thursday, the Chiefs selected running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from LSU.

The Chiefs are expected to have the 96th pick Friday night.

Rounds 4 and 5 of the draft are on Saturday. The Chiefs have picks 138 and 177.