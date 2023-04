KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – With the 119th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected safety Chamarri Conner from Virginia Tech.

Conner played plenty of games in college, with 61 appearances in five seasons. He finished with 314 tackles and four interceptions with the Hokies.

Conner joins a Chiefs class with Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Rashee Rice and Wanya Morris.