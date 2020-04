TCU offensive tackle Lucas Niang speaks to the media on the first day of Big 12 NCAA college football media days Monday, July 15, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David Kent)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs selected TCU offensive tackle Lucas Niang with the 96th pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs picked running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from LSU in the first round, and Willie Gay Jr. in the second round.