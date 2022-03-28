KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs will add more depth at the defensive back position.

The team announced Monday that they will sign former Bears Deon Bush to a one-year deal.

Bush spent his entire career with Chicago after being drafted in the 2016 NFL draft. However, the Bears mostly played Bush with the special teams in his six-year tenure.

In 2021, the 28-year-old played 14 games where he intercepted two passes. Also, he finished the season with 31 tackles.

Bush stared in a total of 12 games in his career.