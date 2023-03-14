KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas Chiefs are continuing to make offseason moves.

They have signed former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu to a two-year, $20 million deal.

Omenihu has spent four seasons in the NFL, also playing with the Texans.

He had a career a career-high 4.5 sacks last season with the Niners, playing in all 17 games, starting three. For his career, he has totaled 11.5 sacks.

Omenihu is very versatile along the defensive line, and this gives the Chiefs another pass-rusher after releasing Frank Clark.

The Chiefs will look to continue to build their roster in what already has been a frantic NFL free agency.