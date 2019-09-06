Chiefs sign Hill for $54M, 3-year extension

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs will hold on to wide receiver Tyreek Hill a little longer.

The team announced Friday they signed wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a contract extension. ESPN reports Hill will stay with the team three more years in a $54 million contract.

We have signed WR Tyreek Hill to contract extension. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 6, 2019

The extension comes less than two months after the NFL decided Hill would not be suspended after he was involved in a criminal child abuse investigation with his son and fiance.

The Chiefs kick off the 2019 regular season against the Jaguars Sunday at noon.

