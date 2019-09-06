Breaking News
Police arrest suspect on suspicion of first-degree murder after fight ends in man’s death
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian lashing the Carolinas

Chiefs sign Hill for $54M, 3-year extension

Kansas City Chiefs

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs will hold on to wide receiver Tyreek Hill a little longer.

The team announced Friday they signed wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a contract extension. ESPN reports Hill will stay with the team three more years in a $54 million contract.

The extension comes less than two months after the NFL decided Hill would not be suspended after he was involved in a criminal child abuse investigation with his son and fiance.

The Chiefs kick off the 2019 regular season against the Jaguars Sunday at noon.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories