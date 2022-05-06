KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Almost all of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2022 NFL Draft class are under contract.
After details of rookie defensive end, George Karlaftis’ contract was announced Friday, the team announced he and six more draftees are now under contract.
- DB Bryan Cook
- DB Nazeeh Johnson
- DE George Karlaftis
- T Darian Kinnard
- DB Trent McDuffie
- RB Isiah Pacheco
- DB Jaylen Watson
Wide receiver Skyy Moore, cornerback Joshua Williams and linebacker Leo Chenal have yet to sign with the team.
The Chiefs also signed several undrafted free agents as well.
- G Mike Caliendo
- LB Jack Cochrane
- QB Dustin Crum
- RB Jerrion Ealy
- RB Tayon Fleet-Davis
- DB Nasir Greer
- TE Kehinde Oginni
- T Gene Pryor
- LB Mike Rose
- WR Justyn Ross
Ross is easily the most anticipated signing of the undrafted free agents. The former Clemson wide receiver was pivotal to their national championship run in 2018.
The Chiefs also waived center Austin Reiter.
Rookie minicamp for Kansas City begins Saturday and ends on Monday.