KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Almost all of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2022 NFL Draft class are under contract.

After details of rookie defensive end, George Karlaftis’ contract was announced Friday, the team announced he and six more draftees are now under contract.

DB Bryan Cook

DB Nazeeh Johnson

DE George Karlaftis

T Darian Kinnard

DB Trent McDuffie

RB Isiah Pacheco

DB Jaylen Watson

Wide receiver Skyy Moore, cornerback Joshua Williams and linebacker Leo Chenal have yet to sign with the team.

The Chiefs also signed several undrafted free agents as well.

G Mike Caliendo

LB Jack Cochrane

QB Dustin Crum

RB Jerrion Ealy

RB Tayon Fleet-Davis

DB Nasir Greer

TE Kehinde Oginni

T Gene Pryor

LB Mike Rose

WR Justyn Ross

Ross is easily the most anticipated signing of the undrafted free agents. The former Clemson wide receiver was pivotal to their national championship run in 2018.

The Chiefs also waived center Austin Reiter.

Rookie minicamp for Kansas City begins Saturday and ends on Monday.