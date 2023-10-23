KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs starting linebacker Nick Bolton will be out for about two months, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Bolton suffered a dislocated wrist in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. He reportedly went to the locker room screaming in pain.

Andy Reid just said they were working through all the details with Bolton’s situation.. and it appears seems that will be on IR. https://t.co/JrlT754cvo — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) October 23, 2023

Head coach Andy Reid said after the win that there were still details to be worked out before deciding on what to do.

Pelissero’s report gives more clarity, and if Bolton truly is “expected to miss roughly two months,” the Chiefs will likely designate him to the injured reserved and open up another roster spot for at least the next four weeks.