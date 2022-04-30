KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs could have another steal on the offensive line in fifth-round pick Darian Kinnard.

The Chiefs selected the Kentucky product with the 145th overall pick.

Kinnard played tackle and guard at Kentucky and Chiefs scout Pat Sperduto said he will most likely begin at right tackle. The consensus first-team All American won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 2021 as well.

He said that he feels like current Chiefs guard Trey Smith who was drafted in the sixth round and played well enough to be named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team.

“All the feedback I got was all second round, at best squeezing into the bottom of the first,” Kinnard said. “I’m just gonna be coming in playing pissed but playing to win.”

The Chiefs now have three seventh-round picks left in the NFL Draft.