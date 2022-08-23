KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will continue to be without a fan favorite at tight end.

Blake Bell, also known as the Belldozer, recently had surgery on his hip flexor, according to head coach Andy Reid.

Reid said Bell has no timetable for his return, but it won’t be a quick turnaround.

The 31-year-old injured his hip during the Chiefs’ first preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Reid said he played through it during the game until he could not anymore.

Noah Gray and Jody Fortson have rotated into the lineup with Travis Kelce and will most likely continue to do so during the season.