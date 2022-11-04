KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their tight ends in their matchup with Tennesee Titans.

Jody Fortson was ruled out for Sunday night with a quad injury and an illness, and he did not practice this week.

That makes the Chiefs short two tight ends, as Blake Bell is also injured. That makes Travis Kelce and Noah Gray the only two available.

Fortson has three receptions on the season, with two of them being touchdowns.