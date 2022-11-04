KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their tight ends in their matchup with Tennesee Titans.
Jody Fortson was ruled out for Sunday night with a quad injury and an illness, and he did not practice this week.
That makes the Chiefs short two tight ends, as Blake Bell is also injured. That makes Travis Kelce and Noah Gray the only two available.
Fortson has three receptions on the season, with two of them being touchdowns.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.