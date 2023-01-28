KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have brought one of their players off of injured reserve just in time for the AFC Championship.

Tight end Jody Fortson has been promoted to the active roster ahead of the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 27-year-old suffered an elbow injury and was placed on IR on December 23.

This season he has nine catches, 108 yards and two touchdowns.

He is the second tight end to be brought up from IR with Blake Bell making his return against the Seattle Seahawks on December 24, giving the Chiefs four total.

The Chiefs also activated practice squad wide receivers Marcus Kemp and WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette via standard elevation.

Kansas City also signed the cousin of Bengals running back Samaje Perine RB La’Mical Perine to the practice squad.