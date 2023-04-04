CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will rep his hometown baseball team this week.

The Cleveland Guardians announced Travis and his mom, Donna Kelce, will throw out the Ceremonial First Pitch ahead of the team’s Home Opener.

The Kelce’s will take the mound at Progressive Field on April 7 in front of a sold-out crowd. The Guardians will host the Seattle Mariners at 3:10 p.m.

It’s the latest honor for the Chiefs star since the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, and Donna became the first mother to have two sons playing on opposite teams in the game.

Following Super Bowl LVII, Travis appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Two weeks later, he hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time.

It leads up to a busy April for Kelce.

Later this month, he and his brother, Jason, plan to host a live version of their “New Heights” Podcast at the Music Hall leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Kelce also announced he will host a music festival called “Kelce Jam” at Azura Amphitheater on April 29.