Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s huge performance earns him AFC Offensive Player of the Week

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 16: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after scoring a pass play for a touchdown in overtime to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 in a game at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — After an offensive explosion Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

The now-seven-time Pro Bowler caught 10 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winning score in overtime.

Kelce leads all tight ends in receiving yards with 1,066 and ranks seventh overall in the league.

His 191 yards is tied for seventh all-time among tight ends.

The award marks the sixth time this season that a Kansas City Chiefs player earned a weekly award:

Week 1 – Patrick Mahomes

Week 9 – Tommy Townsend

Week 10 – Patrick Mahomes

Week 11 – Chris Jones

Week 14 – Mike Hughes

Week 15 – Travis Kelce

The All-Pro tight end was selected to his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl this year and has put together his sixth consecutive 1,000 yard season.

Kelce’s huge night helped the Chiefs win their seventh consecutive game and move to the top of the AFC standings.

Kansas City take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in their last home game of the season and Kelce’s status to play is still in the air after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

With the NFL’s updated COVID-19 protocols, he still has a chance to test negative and play if he remains asymptomatic.

Kelce is one of seven Chiefs who tested positive this week.