KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t play on Sunday after their Thursday night win against the Broncos but found themselves tied for the best record in the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers—previously the last two undefeated teams—both suffered losses on the road, putting them at 5-1, tying the Chiefs

There are currently five 5-1 teams in the NFL. The other two are the Miami Dolphins and the Detroit Lions, who the Chiefs lost to in their season opener.

The Chiefs play the Dolphins in Week 9 in a highly anticipated matchup in Germany.

This is familiar territory for the franchise, as they’ve been the most successful NFL team over the past five seasons.

The Chiefs have won five games in a row, and the most interesting part of the streak is that it has been anchored by their defense, a first since Patrick Mahomes became the starter.

That is a promising sign for a team you’d expect to figure things out on the offensive side of the ball.

They will look to continue that win streak next Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers at 3:25 p.m.

The Chiefs and Chargers have had thrilling matchups in the past, with every game between Mahomes and Justin Herbert being within one score.