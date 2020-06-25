Chiefs to hold training camp in Kansas City this year

1  of  2
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws while head coach Andy Reid looks on during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 29, 2017, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The Kansas City Chiefs will hold training camp in the KC Metro area for the first time since 1990.

The NFL laid out a policy for teams to remain at their team facilities this Summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team posted this statement on their website on Wednesday:

“When the NFL announced a new policy requiring all training camps to be held at team facilities, we looked at every avenue to return to Missouri Western State University, including making a detailed appeal to the League. We were looking forward to returning to St. Joseph as we prepare to defend our Super Bowl title, but unfortunately, as conditions have evolved nationally, we have decided that our best option is to conduct training camp at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex this season. We appreciate the overwhelming support of Chiefs Kingdom and the St. Joseph community and look forward to returning to Missouri Western State University in preparation for the 2021 season.”

