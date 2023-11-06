KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The holiday spirit is coming to Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs host a pop-up bar.

Kingdom’s Greetings will open in the penthouse of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, running Nov. 24 through Dec. 30.

The penthouse will be transformed into a “snow globe of red and gold.” Fans can take a picture on a Chiefs’ sleigh, walk through red and gold trees, or sit by the fireplace. The Chiefs will also offer themed cocktails created by local bar Vignettes and festive snacks.

The new holiday pop-up will be open Thursdays through Sundays. Reservations are required online and are for one-and-a-half hours.

Thursday and Sunday reservations are $10, while Friday and Saturday reservations are $15.

On Dec. 3 only, a $35 reservation will get Chiefs fans into Kingdom’s Greetings for a special experience to watch the Chiefs play the Packers in Green Bay. Guests will also receive a special Chiefs item, according to the team.

Once you arrive, fans can use any parking gate to enter the Truman Sports Complex, then park in Lot E on the south side of the stadium. Parking is free. Fans should enter the stadium through the Tower Gate, next to Lot E.