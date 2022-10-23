KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – According to NFL Network Ian Rapoport, the Kansas City Chiefs will be making a change at the running back position and will start rookie Isaiah Pacheco.
Rapoport mentioned that Pacheco received first-team reps during practices this week but is still expected to use Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.
This season, Pacheco averages 4.8 yards per carries, 149 rushing yards on 31 rushing attempts, and one touchdown.
Pacheco was drafted by the Chiefs in the seventh round from Rutgers.
