Chiefs to suspend mask mandates inside Arrowhead

Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 11: An exterior view of the eastern face of Arrowhead Stadium before a game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs on September 11, 2005 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 27-7. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) —The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Thursday they will no longer require masks inside of Arrowhead Stadium.

The decision comes as the mask ordinance put in place by the Kansas City Health Department expired ahead of their matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 12.

The Chiefs are still encouraging masks, however, per the Kansas City Health Department’s recommendation. Unvaccinated staff members are still required to wear masks.

