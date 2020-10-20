Chiefs top Bills, improve to 5-1

Kansas City Chiefs

by: KSNT

Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 19: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against A.J. Klein #54 of the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Bills Stadium on October 19, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs improve to 5-1 with a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills Monday night.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also had a big day on the ground rushing for 161 yards.

