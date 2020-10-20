ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs improve to 5-1 with a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills Monday night.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns.
Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also had a big day on the ground rushing for 161 yards.
LATEST POSTS:
- Chiefs top Bills, improve to 5-1
- Commission to mute microphones in Thursday’s presidential debate
- Bills themed bar in Parkville claims to have best Buffalo wings in Kansas City
- Big turnout at Intrust for early voting this year
- Teachman’s Take: Rain on the way tomorrow, snow possibly this weekend