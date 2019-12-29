Chiefs top Chargers 31-21 to wrap up regular season

Kansas City Chiefs players gather around defensive back Eric Berry (29) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Despite a slow start from the Kansas City, the Chiefs finished off the final week of the regular season with a 31-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

With the win and a Patriots loss to the Dolphins, the Chiefs will be the No. 2 seed in the AFC. They now have a bye in the opening round of the playoffs and will host in the Divisional round the next week.

Patrick Mahomes and the offense weren’t as sharp as they had been the last few weeks to start things off but did enough to help the defense as the game went on.

Damien Williams provided the spark to separate the Chiefs from Los Angeles in the third. The 84-yard run as part of a 124-yard day for Williams.

Tyreek didn't catch up this time 🤣💨 pic.twitter.com/6xN05q424X — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 29, 2019

On the ensuing Chargers drive, the Chiefs defense made their biggest stand of the day, stopping Los Angeles on fourth down in the red zone.

The Chiefs finish the year 11-4.

