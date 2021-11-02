Chiefs trade Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the Jets

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 13: Offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif #76 of the Kansas City Chiefs battles defensive end J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans during the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The doctor is out. At least out of Kansas City.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reports the Chiefs traded Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the Jets in exchange for tight end Dan Brown. The deal came just hours before the trade deadline.

Duvernay-Tardif was active, but did not play, for the Chiefs in the team’s Monday Night Football win against the New York Giants. It was the first time LDT was active since the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020.

The Canadian doctor and professional football player opted out of the 2020 NFL season to use his medical degree on the front lines against the COVID-19 pandemic. He went from celebrating a Super Bowl win to working at a long-term care facility in his home country of Canada.

He was named the 2021 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year at the ESPYS and was also named Sports Illustrated’s 2020 Sportsperson of the year for the decision.