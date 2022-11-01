KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs made one last move before the end of the trade deadline.
According to multiple reports, the Chiefs traded cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional seventh-round pick.
The fourth-year cornerback has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.
The former 2019 sixth-round pick grabbed two interceptions, had an 89.8 passer rating allowed, and a 64.4% completion percentage allowed when thrown at him in his four years in Kansas City.
This season, Fenton allowed an 80% completion percentage and 125 passer rating so far this season along with 20 completions, 270 yards and a touchdown.
The Falcons have had injuries to several of their cornerbacks, which made getting an experienced secondary player a priority.
The Chiefs have rookie corners Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams, who have stepped up and will be depended on along with starter L’Jarius Sneed.
