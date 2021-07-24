Chiefs training camp: Observations from day 2

Kansas City Chiefs Safety Armani Watts (23) during NFL football practice Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55. (Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off training camp Saturday by placing veteran safety Armani Watts on the physically unable to perform list and moving rookie defensive end Malik Herring to the non-football injury list.

Watts sustained a foot fracture during offseason workouts in May and wasn’t expected to be ready to practice when veterans report to training camp on Monday.

Head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Watts is progressing well in his recovery but he didn’t place a timetable on the safety’s return to action.

Herring, an undrafted rookie free agent, suffered a torn ACL during practice for the Senior Bowl in January and is expected to miss the season.