ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Sorry Chiefs fans, training camp will be closed to the public Wednesday.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced plans to move training camp practice indoors Wednesday morning due to inclement weather.

Because the indoor practice facility at Missouri Western State University has limited space, fans will not be allowed to watch practice. Tickets for today’s practice will not be rescheduled according to the Chiefs website.