KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — If you lose a bet, you’ve got to pay the price.

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce learned that the hard way when he began his Friday media availability wearing the mascot head of the Iowa State Cyclones.

It seems that he made a bet with some of the Chiefs’ communication staff, who are Iowa State grads, about the Cincinnati-Iowa State football game last Saturday.

Iowa State won the game 30-10.

“Unfortunately, my Bearcats are struggling right now in the Big 12,” Kelce said.

Cincinnati is 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the Big 12.

“We got Baylor this week,” he said. “Hopefully, we can bounce back and get the train rolling.”

If Cincinnati won, Kelce said he’s not sure what he would’ve made the Chiefs staffers do.

“I was gonna give Cincinnati a call and figure it out on the run,” the Chiefs TE said.

After the fun moments, Kelce had a moment to explain why he enjoys doing the weekly “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason.

“Family time is priceless,” he said. “Our podcast has been able to bring together what we’ve really been missing since college days. Any chance I get to go hang out with [Jason and his family] or see my mom and dad, I’m always chomping at the bit.”

Along with Kelce and the Chiefs getting a huge bump in popularity due to Kelce’s relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, maybe the Cyclones and the city of Ames, Iowa, will get a few extra eyes thanks to football’s most popular player losing a bet.