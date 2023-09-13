KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs had two of their stars return to full pads on Wednesday.

Tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones both participated in practice on Wednesday after both missed the team’s season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions.

Head coach Andy Reid said he’ll evaluate both players “day by day” for how much they will play on Sunday when the Chiefs face the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.

Kelce hyperextended his knee last Tuesday ahead of the game. Tight ends Noah Gray (three catches, 31 yards) and Blake Bell (two catches, 12 yards, one TD) stepped up modestly in his place.

“He’s made progress,” Reid said about Kelce. “I’m just taking those guys day by day. See how they’re doing.”

Jones extended his contract holdout to the first game of the season. The Chiefs missed his interior rush presence even though they got constant pressure on the Lions.

“I’m gonna see how he is today. But I presume he’ll be out there playing. Then we’ll just see,” Reid said about Jones.

Running back Clyde-Edwards Helaire missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness.

The Chiefs clearly missed two of their best players but still were in prime position to beat the Lions on Thursday night. Reid doesn’t like to compliment missing players when players step up in their place and produce.

“They’re good football players, right? And so we welcome them back in, and we go,” Reid said. “But on the other hand, I expect the other guys to step up and do the job and finish a game when you have an opportunity. And that’s coaches and players. So that needs to take place.”

“Obviously, you get your guys in there, you want to go out there and play with the guys that have put in the work and that go out there and execute and have played at a high level for a long time,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said missing Kelce on offense. “I think guys are ready to go. We didn’t like how we played this last Thursday. And so I think guys are ready to get out there and kind of prove to everybody, even ourselves, who we really are.”

The Chiefs hit the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at noon.