KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs players have already established their interesting offseason plans after a Super Bowl win.

Offensive guard Trey Smith is spending a little bit of his offseason exploring other careers as part of the NFL Career Tours program.

The brand new professional development program provides current players and Legends with exclusive access to major organizations to learn about various career opportunities and network with industry leaders.

Smith will be a part of a group that will travel to Los Angeles to work with Fifth Season and Hidden Empire film groups to gain an all-access look into all facets of the entertainment industry, including acting, casting for roles, directing, financing, producing, and distributing movies on March 6 and 7.

Former Chiefs offensive tackle and current New York Jet Michael Remmers will be with a group that will travel to Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, on March 13-14 for a look at the sports business industry, including product development, marketing, and branding. They will also tour Nike’s state-of-the-art campus.

Hali will be with a group that will travel to Interscope Records in Los Angeles on March 20-21.

They will learn about all aspects of the music industry, including becoming an artist, managing an artist, promoting the music, operating a record label and envisioning the money needed to be successful.

The participants will also connect with artists, producers, and various executives involved with Interscope Records, Universal Music and Interscope Geffen A&M Records.