Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) is shown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Derrick Henry and Tyrann Mathieu, 2020 All-Pro players, are among the 32 men chosen as finalists for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is the organization’s nominee for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The Tyrann Mathieu Foundation’s mission is to impact the lives of the financially disadvantaged, specifically children.

“I think about my grandmother and she was always willing to serve other people and that’s what I try my best to really duplicate,” Mathieu said.

Through community events, Mathieu has delivered turkeys for Thanksgiving, sent 32 children on shopping sprees, recognized elementary school teachers for their work and more.

“You play the game because you care about your teammates and you care about your coaches and I think it’s the same mindset off the field,” Mathieu said. “You do the things you do in the community because its about the people.”

Each NFL franchise selects one of their players to nominate for the award.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is awarded to players who have exhibited excellence on the field and have impacted lives off the field.

“It’s a temendous honor to not onlyu represent great men who have come before, but to also represent a great organization. It’s humbling.”

In 2020, the Chiefs nominated Travis Kelce for his 87 and Running Foundation.