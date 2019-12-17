Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu surprises 10 local families with holiday dinner, thousands in gifts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – His moves on the field Sunday helped lead to a win, and you might say Monday night, he also accomplished a victory of sorts.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu hosted a holiday dinner Monday night at the PlexPod Westport Commons for parents and kids he said have a deep need.

The families were all recommended by Operation Breakthrough, a local nonprofit that provides health care, education and classes to kids in Kansas City who live in poverty.

The Chiefs pro-bowler hosted the families with a catered barbecue dinner from Joe’s Kansas City. He spent about half an hour walking around, sitting down for conversation and taking photos.

After the meal, he revealed a huge surprise, just on the other side of the curtain closed across the stage.

Each family received about $1,000 worth of gifts and necessities; toys for the kids, plus basic needs for the families like laundry detergent and pillows

“I can remember so many people who made my life much easier, whether it was holidays or me just getting through a rough week of school,” Mathieu said. “So many people came into my life to help me, and I’m just trying to do the same.”

Mathieu said he enjoys giving back to people but also feels an obligation to do so given his place in the community.

“I think it’s important for me to kind of stay humble and remember that, and to never forget that a lot of people go through a lot of different challenges,” he said.

Mathieu and his teammates will suit up again Sunday in Chicago as they take on the Bears.

