FILE – Then-Kansas City Chiefs assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung, left, talks with lineman Tavon Rooks (65) during NFL football training camp practice n St. Joseph, Mo., in this Sunday, Aug. 2, 2015, file photo. Former NFL player and coach Eugene Chung is still waiting to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell regarding an anti-Asian comment he says a team made about him during a job interview this year. Chung said on a conference call Monday, July 26, 2021, that he never was told by the league why a requested meeting with Goodell was not arranged nor how the NFL’s investigation was conducted. (Andrew Carpenean/The St. Joseph News-Press via AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chief veterans filed into Scanlon Hall dormitory on the campus of Missouri Western State University on Monday, ready to set aside last season’s Super Bowl disappointment and focus on the new opportunity at hand.

The full squad starts training camp workouts on Tuesday, and it’s the beginning of a “prove-it” year for many players.