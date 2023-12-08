KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — From primetime showdowns to AFC Championship games, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are accustomed to playing each other with the NFL spotlight shining squarely upon them.

But there’s a different feel surrounding the Bills’ return to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Buffalo is muddling along at 6-6 and outside the current playoff picture, the first time since Allen’s rookie season in 2018 that the Bills were .500 or worse at this point in the season.

And the Chiefs have lost three of their last five games, falling to 8-4 and suddenly looking up at Baltimore and Miami in the AFC standings.

To make matters more complicated, the Chiefs will be without four key starters — RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder contusion), safety Bryan Cook (sprained ankle), LT Donovan Smith (neck stinger) and LB Drue Tranquill.

However, RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) and LB Nick Bolton (dislocated wrist) practiced all week and are likely to play on Sunday.

On the other sideline, Bills pass rusher Von Miller is expected to play Sunday despite allegations of domestic violence made against him during their week off.

Buffalo has a slew of other players, including TE Dawson Knox, who has returned to practice this week after injuries and could play Sunday.

If you’re headed to Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday, here’s what you need to know:

Pregame timeline

The Chiefs vs Bills showdown kicks off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early since there are plenty of things going on at the stadium before the game starts. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats so you don’t miss any of the action on the field.

Here’s the full timeline:

11 a.m. – Parking Gates Open

11:30 a.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

1 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

1:30 p.m. – All Arrowhead Stadium Gates Open

2:25 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

3:14 p.m. – Bills Team Introduction

3:16 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

3:19 p.m. – National Anthem

3:23 p.m. – Coin Toss

3:25 p.m. – Kickoff

Tickets

If you’re still looking for tickets, there are plenty still available. You can buy Chiefs tickets online or on a third-party site like Tickets for Less or SeatGeek.

Verified tickets on Ticketmaster are starting at about $165 for the upper level, but some resellers are asking as low as $140. Meanwhile, prime seats in the two lower levels are $500-plus and can be over $1,000.

Don’t forget: All Chiefs games are mobile ticketing only. The team encourages fans to add their tickets to their mobile wallet to make getting through the gate easier.

Gameday Forecast

Chiefs fans can enjoy a sunny but chilly day at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

FOX4’s Weather Team is expecting the high to be in the low 40s with no concerns about rain.

Parking and Traffic

Parking lots open at 11 a.m. ahead of Sunday afternoon’s kickoff.

Fans going to Arrowhead also need to remember that all parking passes must be purchased in advance online. Payments won’t be accepted at the parking gates.

Regular parking passes are $50 this season. If you bring a bus or RV, you’ll be required to purchase a different pass that costs $130. You’ll be able to access your parking pass on the Chiefs mobile app.

Fans planning to use ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft should plan to get dropped off and picked up at the Missouri Welcome Center located between Gates 1 and 2 on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Stadium Gates and Entry

All stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, about two hours before kickoff.

Arrowhead Stadium has a Clear Bag Policy, which means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon, clear zip-seal bag or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses and more are not allowed.

Speaking of things that aren’t allowed, items like food, weapons, noisemakers, laser pointers and fireworks are banned at Arrowhead.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags. See the full list of prohibited and permitted items.

Cashless

The Chiefs do not accept cash at Arrowhead Stadium. All concession stands and retail stores are completely cashless.

Acceptable forms of payment include credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, Chiefs Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors are credit card only.

Taylor Swift in KC?

Another Chiefs gameday has some Swifties wondering if Taylor Swift will make another appearance at Arrowhead Stadium.

As the popstar enjoys a break from her Eras Tour, she’s already cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Chiefs vs. Packers game last weekend.

No one has commented publicly if Swift will attend another Chiefs game — but the odds are in fans’ favor.

She’s attended all but one of Kelce’s home games since her first appearance on Sept. 24. Including last week, Swift has been to five games this season, and the Chiefs are 4-1 in those matchups.

Chiefs Spirit

American Idol contestant Olivia Soli will sing the national anthem Sunday while the Emporia Fire Honor Guard presents the nation’s colors.

Then T-38 jets from Randolph Air Force Base in Texas will conduct a flyover, weather permitting.

Sporting KC forward and 2023 MLS Comeback Player of the Year Alan Pulido will be this weekend’s Drum Honoree, getting fans pumped up on the GEHA Deck.

Retired Navy Petty Officer First Class Generald Wilson, who just a few weeks ago sang the national anthem before Monday Night Football, will be this week’s Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.