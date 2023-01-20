KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars this Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round as they push to become the first team in NFL history to host five consecutive conference championships.

It’s the second time the Chiefs have played the Jags this season after 27-17 win in Week 10.

But they’ll be facing a much different Jaguars team this time around, one that has vastly improved from that November matchup.

“Win or go home,” Chiefs fan David Laird said. “There’s no tomorrow, so that’s why they must show up, and I think they will tomorrow.”

Here’s what to know if you’re headed to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this Saturday.

Tickets

It’s not too late to get tickets for Saturday’s game. You can buy Chiefs tickets online or on a third-party site like Tickets for Less or SeatGeek.

But be prepared to pay a pretty penny to see the Chiefs in the playoffs.

“Right now, we have tickets starting at around $135,” Jason Durbin, VP of ticket operations with Tickets for Less said. “We don’t have any taxes or fees, so make sure you keep that in mind.”

Sites like TicketMaster and Tickets for Less show even the cheapest seats in the upper level are going for around $135-145. But the best seats are as much as $600-700.

Durbin said even though tickets are still available, the variety won’t last long — so get them while you can.

Don’t forget: All Chiefs games are mobile ticketing only. If someone is trying to give you a paper ticket, it’s not real.

“Just make sure you’re buying from a secure source,” Durbin said. “Make sure you’re double checking where you’re getting it from. You know sometimes someone can make it look like a real good deal, and it might not be one.”

The team encourages fans to add their tickets to their mobile wallet to make getting through the gate easier.

Gameday forecast

Grab your winter gear for Saturday’s playoff game. There’s a chance of snow in the forecast.

Light snow or some light rain is possible in the afternoon, changing to snow showers later in the day and overnight.

WDAF’s Weather Team expects it will be a dusting to 1 inch in accumulation, a minor impact overall.

Pregame timeline

The Chiefs final home game of the regular season kicks off just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early since there are plenty of things going on at the stadium before the game starts. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats so you don’t miss any of the action on the field.

11 a.m. – Parking gates open

11:30 a.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

1 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open

1:30 p.m. – All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open

2:25 p.m. – Team warm-ups begin

3:21 p.m. – Jaguars team introduction

3:23 p.m. – Chiefs team introduction

3:27 p.m. – National anthem

3:30 p.m. – Coin toss

3:32 p.m. – Kickoff

Parking

Parking lots open at 11 a.m. Saturday ahead of the afternoon kickoff.

Fans headed to the game need to remember that all parking passes must be purchased in advance online. Payments won’t be accepted at the parking gates.

Regular parking passes are $57 for the divisional game. If you bring a bus or RV, you’ll be required to purchase a different pass that costs $120. You’ll be able to access your parking pass on the Chiefs mobile app.

Fans planning to use ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft should plan to get dropped off and picked up at the Missouri Welcome Center located between Gates 1 and 2 on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Getting through the gate

All stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, about two hours before kickoff.

Arrowhead Stadium has a Clear Bag Policy, and that means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon, clear zip-seal bag or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses and more are not allowed.

Speaking of things that aren’t allowed, items like food, weapons, noisemakers, laser pointers and fireworks are banned at Arrowhead.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags. See the full list of prohibited and permitted items.

No cash allowed

The Chiefs went completely cashless a few years ago, and that will continue going forward.

All concession stands and retail locations do not allow cash. Traditional credit and debit card options are still available, and mobile wallet payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are also accepted.

Chiefs spirit

Before the game, indie artist Michelle Brooks-Thompson will sing the national anthem while the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department presents the colors.

Then four F-16s from the 138th Fighter Wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard will conduct a flyover for Arrowhead Stadium.

Pro Football and Chiefs Hall of Famer Will Shields will serve as this week’s Drum Honoree on the GEHA Drum Deck, pumping fans up before the game.

At halftime, Lil Jon will perform for Chiefs Kingdom. The rapper is best known for his 2002 hit “Get Low,” 2006’s “Snap Yo Fingers” and “Turn Down for What” in 2013.