KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs were back at training camp on Monday following their preseason loss to the Chicago Bears, and they started the day by making five roster moves.

They waived four players before practice, including veteran defensive back Lonnie Johnson. The other players waived include wide receivers Omar Bayless and Gary Jennings and offensive tackle Evan Ksiezarczyk.

The Chiefs traded for Johnson back in May for a 2024 conditional seventh-round pick from the Houston Texans. That pick will now be returned as the Chiefs continue to emphasize youth in their secondary.

NFL rosters must now be cut down to 85 players before 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, August 15. That number must be 80 by the following Tuesday, August 23, and the final 53-man roster must be set by Tuesday, August 30. Right now, the team has 87 players.

The Chiefs also officially signed defensive tackle Danny Shelton.

The team is preparing for their second preseason game at home against the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 20, at 3 p.m. CT.