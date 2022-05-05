KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Cuts have already begun for the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Chiefs have waived six players:

WR Gehrig Dieter

WR Gary Jennings

DT Lorenzo Neal

TE Josh Pederson

DE Jonathan Woodard

TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart

Dieter first signed with the Chiefs in 2017 as an undrafted free agent and was a fan favorite in the Kingdom, known for his relationship with Patrick Mahomes.

Dieter has been a flux player with the Chiefs since then, having been waived, released, signed to the practice squad and signed to a future/reserves contract multiple times in his five years with the team. Given his history with the team, Dieter could be signed back before the season begins.

Woodard signed with the Chiefs in February. In 2021, he garnered 10 sacks in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Before that, he spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (7th round pick in 2016), Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills before going up North.

All of these players were signed to future/reserve contracts.