Chiefs welcome Chargers for important early AFC West game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes a pass attempt as he is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. Ravens cornerback Tavon Young intercepted the pass attempt on the play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Two teams expected to compete for the AFC West title will be trying to stay out of the cellar when the Chargers and Chiefs meet Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chargers are coming off a close loss to the Cowboys and the Chiefs were beaten by Baltimore last week.

Both are 1-1 through the first two weeks while the Raiders and Broncos are 2-0.

The spotlight will be on two of the game’s best young quarterbacks in the Chargers’ Justin Herbert and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City has won 12 of the last 14 games in the series.