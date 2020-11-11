Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman added to COVID/reserve list, reports say

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 28, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – New reports say Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been placed on the team’s COVID/reserve list.

ESPN’s Field Yates and others reported the news Wednesday.

There’s no confirmation from the Chiefs so far, but players can be placed on the list if they are simply exposed to someone with a positive test. It does not mean the player has tested positive.

It comes less than a week after the team announced that a staff member had tested positive for the virus and was quarantining. There is no indication if Hardman’s addition to the list is connected to this staff member’s case.

Although the Chiefs didn’t publicly identified the staffer who tested positive, multiple reports said it was Rick Burkholder, the Chiefs’ vice president of sports medicine and performance.

The same day the Chiefs announced the staff member’s positive test result, star defensive tackle Chris Jones was temporarily placed on the COVID/reserve list. He was cleared before last week’s game.

Under the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, players must test negative for five days before they can return to the team. Fortunately for Hardman, the Chiefs have a bye week this weekend.

This is now the fifth time this season that COVID-19 has impacted the Chiefs.

Before Burkholder’s case, Kansas City’s Week 4 game against the New England Patriots was moved when New England quarterback Cam Newton tested positive, as well as Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu.

The Chiefs beat the Patriots 26-10 on an impromptu edition of Monday Night Football.

A couple weeks later, a scheduled Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills moved to the following Monday after an outbreak among the Tennessee Titans, who the Bills had just played. The Chiefs eventually prevailed 26-17.

Before the Chiefs played the Bills, they lost Anthony Sherman to the reserve/COVID-19 list.