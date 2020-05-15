Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill surprises 100 doctors and nurses with lunch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill spent Thursday once again giving back to local doctors and nurses.

He wore a mask and gloves as handed out meals from Fuel Cafe of Kansas City at Saint Luke’s Hospital on the Plaza.

Hill provided a total of 100 meals to show his appreciation for the staff and all their hard work on the front lines of this pandemic.

He even took time to take photos with these health care workers.

Last week, Hill handed out lunch to staff at Saint Luke’s North Hospital.

LATEST STORIES: