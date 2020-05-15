1  of  2
Live Now
Pres. Trump to make remarks on progress of COVID-19 vaccine Watch KSN News at Noon

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill surprises 100 doctors and nurses with lunch

Kansas City Chiefs

by: WDAF-TV

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill spent Thursday once again giving back to local doctors and nurses. 

He wore a mask and gloves as handed out meals from Fuel Cafe of Kansas City at Saint Luke’s Hospital on the Plaza. 

Hill provided a total of 100 meals to show his appreciation for the staff and all their hard work on the front lines of this pandemic. 

He even took time to take photos with these health care workers. 

Last week, Hill handed out lunch to staff at Saint Luke’s North Hospital

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories