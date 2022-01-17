Chiefs will play Sunday as NFL announces Divisional Round schedule

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles up field during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The NFL announced Sunday the schedule of sites, dates and times for the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Jan. 22-23.

On Sunday night, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 42-21 wild-card romp over Steelers.

The Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last year’s AFC title game on Jan. 23. The game will be broadcast on CBS (KWCH). Buffalo walloped the Chiefs 38-20 earlier this season.

Saturday, Jan. 22

AFC: 3:30 p.m. (CT) Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (CBS , Paramount+)

NFC: 7:15 p.m. (CT) San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Sunday, Jan. 23

NFC: 2 p.m. (CT) Arizona Cardinals or Los Angeles Rams (Game at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 on ESPN/ABC) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (KSN, NBC, Peacock, Universo)

AFC: 5:30 p.m. (CT) Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS, Paramount+)

