FRANKFURT, Germany (WDAF) — The status of two key Kansas City Chiefs players is up in the air as they get ready to play against the Miami Dolphins in Germany on Sunday.

Linebacker Willie Gay (lower back) and wide receiver Richie James (knee) are listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Gay suffered a lower back injury against the Denver Broncos last week, and James has been out since Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering an MCL injury.

“Willie is making progress. He was able to do some stuff today, and he is making progress,” head coach Andy Reid said.

Gay would be a huge loss to the Chiefs defense, especially with middle linebacker Nick Bolton already missing time due to a dislocated wrist he suffered in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The two have proved to be one of the best duos in the league.

Gay didn’t practice on Wednesday and practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday. James was a full participant for every practice.

Kickoff against the Dolphins will be at 8:30 a.m. CT.