Chiefs without Edwards-Helaire vs. Browns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs for their divisional playoff game against the Cleveland Browns, taking one dynamic playmaker away from Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champions.
That means Le’Veon Bell will start with Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson backing him up.
Meanwhile, All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin is active for Cleveland after sustaining a hamstring injury in last week’s wild-card win over Pittsburgh.
Conklin didn’t practice for two days this week before returning in a limited capacity Friday.