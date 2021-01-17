Chiefs without Edwards-Helaire vs. Browns

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire pushes past Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons as he runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs for their divisional playoff game against the Cleveland Browns, taking one dynamic playmaker away from Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champions.

Chiefs' inactives for #CLEvsKC:



WR Sammy Watkins

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

CB Rashad Fenton

LB Willie Gay

OT Martinas Rankin

DE Tim Ward

DT Khalen Saunders#ChiefsKingdom #RunItBack — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) January 17, 2021

That means Le’Veon Bell will start with Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson backing him up.

Meanwhile, All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin is active for Cleveland after sustaining a hamstring injury in last week’s wild-card win over Pittsburgh.

Conklin didn’t practice for two days this week before returning in a limited capacity Friday.