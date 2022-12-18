HOUSTON, Texas. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was able to reach new incentives in their matchup against the Houston Texans.

Smith-Schuster was able to obtain 65 catches on the season which means he was able to earn an extra $500,000 and reached his maximum catches incentive of $1.5 million.

He earned $1 million in incentives earlier in the season against the Tennessee Titans.

The veteran receiver has proven to be a legitimate target in his first season with the Chiefs while he continues to develop his chemistry with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes as the playoffs are around the corner.

He finished the game with 10 receptions for 88 yards. The Chiefs would also win the game 24-20 in overtime.