KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ star receiver says he wants to stay with his new team.

Six-year wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said Thursday that he would easily sign a new contract to keep playing with the Chiefs.

“I would love to stay here.”

“This offense is unbelievable, coaching staff is unbelievable, if it was up to me, of course,” Smith-Schuster said.

The 25-year-old is currently on a one-year, $3.7 million deal. The wide receiver spent his first five years in Pittsburgh catching passes from Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

So far this season, Smith-Schuster has 44 catches, 582 yards and two touchdowns. After opening the season quietly, he’s put together three straight games of having 5+ catches and 75+ receiving yards.

Smith-Schuster also signed a one-year contract to stay with the Steelers for an extra fifth year and said he was happy that he made that decision even though he had the chance to sign with any team as a free agent.

Smith-Schuster and the offense will look to continue their high-powered ways when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.