KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s mom said her son is okay after a scary hit to the head in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In the second quarter of the game, Smith-Schuster took a big hit from Jaguars safety Andre Cisco.

He was helped to the locker room after a scary scene on the field and was ruled out of the game. The play went unpenalized despite one referee throwing a flag.

Sammy Toa-Schuster posted on her Instagram story in response to an outpouring of support.

Prayer report to everyone who texted me and called!!! My baby is A-okay… Thank you so much for the over pouring of love and support. We really appreciate you all!!! My Baby is OKAY.. #ChiefsKingdom Sammy Toa-Schuster

JuJu was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol, a multi-phase, multi-day process that will determine when he will be ready to return to action.