KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their top receiving targets for the next few weeks.

Justin Watson was diagnosed with a dislocated elbow after injuring it against the Broncos on Thursday night. He is reportedly out for at least the next few weeks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

He suffered the injury on a pass from Patrick Mahomes early in the 4th quarter.

He has arguably been the most sure-handed receiver for the Chiefs so far this season.

He is currently second on the team in receiving yards behind Rashee Rice with 219, and leads the team with 21.9 yards per reception.

This is certainly a blow to a receiving core and an offense that has not played up to their liking in the first six games of the season as they continue to build chemistry.