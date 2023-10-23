KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross was arrested Monday and is being held in the Johnson County Detention Center on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

According to jail booking records with Johnson County, Kansas, Shawnee Police arrested the 23-year-old just before 3 p.m. Monday. The booking includes a code indicating the arrest is connected to a domestic violence incident.

The District Attorney’s office has not yet filed formal charges in the case.

Police records originally indicated Ross could face a felony charge of criminal damage of more than $25,000. He was later charged with misdemeanor criminal damage less than $1,000.

Ross is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

The Chiefs told the Associated Press they were aware of the arrest but declined to comment.

Ross, who originally signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, missed all of last season following foot surgery. He has appeared in all seven games this season and has three catches for 34 yards.

Ross helped Clemson win the college football national championship in 2018, when he caught 46 passes for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman.

He was nearly as productive as a sophomore before missing his entire junior year, when he was found to have a congenital fusion condition in his neck and spinal area that required career-threatening surgery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report