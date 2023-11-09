KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A charge against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross has been updated to a felony.

Shawnee police arrested Ross on Oct. 23, and the Johnson County district attorney initially charged him on Oct. 24 with misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and criminal damage less than $1,000.

But on Nov. 6, prosecutors amended one charge to criminal damage over $1,000 but less than $25,000. That makes it a felony level.

His domestic battery charge is still a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Ross found something on his girlfriend’s phone that “upset him.” After seeing her phone, he began yelling, got in her face and told her to get out of their apartment, prosecutors say.

The court document also says Ross pushed his girlfriend and threw her to the floor. He then threw multiple things at her. According to police, the woman had a scratch on her hand.

She said that Ross broke multiple items, including a laptop, cellphone, jewelry and the key to her Mercedes.

The woman also said Ross scratched the side of her Mercedes with scissors. Officers confirmed that there were fresh scratches on her car, court records say.

Ross spoke with police and admitted to breaking the computer, charging documents say. He claimed that he owned it. Court records also say Ross said all the things he broke were things he owned.

According to court records, officers talked to witnesses who said they saw Ross push a woman, and another witness said he saw Ross run a knife across the Mercedes.

Ross is currently on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List, meaning he can’t practice, play or attend games. He’s due back in court for a diversion hearing on Dec. 4.